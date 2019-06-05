350 Year Old Dublin Pub Closes Its Doors

It’s a sad day in Dublin as one of the oldest pubs in the county has closed down.

The Lord Mayor’s pub on the Main Street in Swords Village shut its doors for the last time due to a lack of business.

The bar is the oldest building in the area, having first opened its doors all the way back in 1668.

Over the years, it was known as a disco bar which was extremely difficult to get into, due to its popularity.

Owner Robert Savage revealed the news to all 27 staff of the bar in a letter in April, stating the business was making too much of a loss to continue operating.

He said, “It is with regret that we have called a meeting of the management and staff of the Lord Mayors Pub/Off Licence Ltd to inform you that the continuing loss-making position of the business requires a collective redundancy and closure at a future date yet to be decided.”

After the announcement of the closure, other businesses in the Swords area reached out to the Lord Mayor’s Pub staff to offer them alternative employment.

The local Swords Businesses group said, “With the imminent closure of the Lord Mayors pub in Swords, Indie Spice, Gourmet Food Parlour and The Grand Hotel are asking for Lord Mayor’s staff to contact them for possible employment opportunities.

“Thank you so much for looking out for your neighbouring businesses and their staff.”