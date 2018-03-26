News Food and Drink Pubs

There's A Gin Festival Happening In A Ranelagh Pub This Weekend – With €6 G&Ts



Praise be, gin lovers: there's a Gin Fest taking place in Ranelagh this weekend and we are schweatin' at the thoughts of it already. 

It's no coincidence that this glorious celebration of gin kicks off on Good Friday – sure it's what the Lord himself would have wanted. Maybe. Not even Jesus could resist a refreshing goblet of Irish gin, right? 

So get thee down to The Hill Pub, aka Ranelagh's cutest spot for a G&T. 

All weekend they will be doing special gin cocktails for only €6 – and having gone to this before we can guarantee you're in for some great cocktails and craic 

Walk ins are welcome but to feel like a real MVP you can book a table by emailing info@thehillpub.ie so you can have a cosy spot to sip your drinks and watch the gin-festivities get under way. 

The Gin Fest will take place at The Hill from 6pm Friday until late on Sunday, so you could spend the entire weekend guzzling down your fave gin if you so wished.

Check out all the details here – happy Gin Friday!

