Here's Five Deadly Places In The City To Grab Lunch With Your Work Bestie

We've all got one. That person who makes that shite day in work a little more bearable - Your work bestie.

You guys have the best kind of friendship, you see each other on the regular and you're always caught up on their goss.

The best time to have the chats is deffo on your lunch break so here are X unreal spots to grab grub together in town:

1. Industry

Who would have thought that this quirky furniture and design shop would be the hub of one of Dublin's tastiest lunches.

The salads here are literally a dream come true and don't even get me started on their hummus, omfg. I swear, it's the best I've ever tried, I'd drink it.

It's a deadly spot to sit with your mate and get completely lost in conversation, shame you've got to go back to work straight after.

A post shared by Industry & Co (@industrydesign) on Dec 2, 2017 at 5:38am PST

A post shared by Industry & Co (@industrydesign) on Mar 22, 2018 at 4:56am PDT

2. Eathos

This place is a godsend.

The café/eatery/patisserie serves up some of the healthiest but tastiest lunches going.



They also make some deadly cakes and pastries if you're looking for something a little sweet after your meal.

A post shared by eathosDublin (@eathosdublin) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:46am PST

3. The Fumbally

This trendy eatery is full of character and they serve up unreal grub.

Yourself and your work bestie can chill on a big comfy couch together, if your lucky enough to nab one, and have the absolute chats.

A post shared by Inah / 인아 (@g_oi) on Mar 25, 2018 at 5:34am PDT

A post shared by Lily Joyce (@latest_lil) on Mar 5, 2018 at 9:16am PST

4. Galliot et Gray

This place is one of the hidden gems we've been keeping from you until now, but today we are feeling super nice so we'll share the love.

Galliot on Clanbrassil Street make all of their sambos with the fresh bread they prepare every morning and it's sooo f*cking tasty.

You need to try this place.

A post shared by Eva (@eva_dume) on Feb 22, 2018 at 5:17am PST

5. The Fat Fox

The cheese toasties here are the epitome of perfection.

Sound staff, deadly craic and whopper coffee - Lunch? Sorted.

A post shared by The Fat Fox (@thefatfoxcamden) on Mar 12, 2018 at 12:47am PDT

So where will the pair of you head for lunch?

READ MORE: The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here