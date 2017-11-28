What's On Food

Here's Five Deadly Places In The City To Grab Lunch With Your Work Bestie

Starvin-marvin

Pjimage 24

We've all got one. That person who makes that shite day in work a little more bearable - Your work bestie.

You guys have the best kind of friendship, you see each other on the regular and you're always caught up on their goss. 

The best time to have the chats is deffo on your lunch break so here are X unreal spots to grab grub together in town:

1. Industry 

Who would have thought that this quirky furniture and design shop would be the hub of one of Dublin's tastiest lunches.

The salads here are literally a dream come true and don't even get me started on their hummus, omfg. I swear, it's the best I've ever tried, I'd drink it. 

It's a deadly spot to sit with your mate and get completely lost in conversation, shame you've got to go back to work straight after.

2. Eathos

This place is a godsend.

The café/eatery/patisserie serves up some of the healthiest but tastiest lunches going. 

They also make some deadly cakes and pastries if you're looking for something a little sweet after your meal.

A post shared by eathosDublin (@eathosdublin) on

3. The Fumbally

This trendy eatery is full of character and they serve up unreal grub.

Yourself and your work bestie can chill on a big comfy couch together, if your lucky enough to nab one, and have the absolute chats.

A post shared by Inah / 인아 (@g_oi) on

A post shared by Lily Joyce (@latest_lil) on

4. Galliot et Gray

This place is one of the hidden gems we've been keeping from you until now, but today we are feeling super nice so we'll share the love. 

Galliot on Clanbrassil Street make all of their sambos with the fresh bread they prepare every morning and it's sooo f*cking tasty.

You need to try this place.

A post shared by Eva (@eva_dume) on

5. The Fat Fox

The cheese toasties here are the epitome of perfection.

Sound staff, deadly craic and whopper coffee - Lunch? Sorted.  

So where will the pair of you head for lunch?

READ MORE: The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
Here's Five Deadly Places In The City To Grab Lunch With Your Work Bestie
Here's Five Deadly Places In The City To Grab Lunch With Your Work Bestie
There's A Huge Vintage Kilo Sale Coming To Dublin Just In Time For Festival Season
There's A Huge Vintage Kilo Sale Coming To Dublin Just In Time For Festival Season
This Trendy Dundrum Cocktail Bar Will Be Hosting A Tapas And Movie Night This Evening
This Trendy Dundrum Cocktail Bar Will Be Hosting A Tapas And Movie Night This Evening
This Stoneybatter Eatery Has Created Dublin's BIGGEST Burger And It Looks Unreal
This Stoneybatter Eatery Has Created Dublin's BIGGEST Burger And It Looks Unreal
Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried
Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried
This Irish Gin Brand Has Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin
This Irish Gin Brand Has Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin
The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick
The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick
Hanging? Here Are Seven Unreal Spots For A Post-Paddy's Day Brunch
Hanging? Here Are Seven Unreal Spots For A Post-Paddy's Day Brunch
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
Nine Of The Best 'Smokey Old Fashioned' Cocktails To Order In Dublin
Nine Of The Best 'Smokey Old Fashioned' Cocktails To Order In Dublin
Two Of Our Fave Food Spots Are Teaming Up To Make The Milkshake Of ALL Milkshakes
Two Of Our Fave Food Spots Are Teaming Up To Make The Milkshake Of ALL Milkshakes
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
There's A Huge Vintage Kilo Sale Coming To Dublin Just In Time For Festival Season
What's On

There's A Huge Vintage Kilo Sale Coming To Dublin Just In Time For Festival Season
This Trendy Dundrum Cocktail Bar Will Be Hosting A Tapas And Movie Night This Evening
What's On

This Trendy Dundrum Cocktail Bar Will Be Hosting A Tapas And Movie Night This Evening
This Stoneybatter Eatery Has Created Dublin's BIGGEST Burger And It Looks Unreal
What's On

This Stoneybatter Eatery Has Created Dublin's BIGGEST Burger And It Looks Unreal
Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried
What's On

Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
Dublin

PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin