The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick

So your alarm went off sooner than you expected this morning and you're feeling wrecked. Well, it's that time of year again when those darn clocks go forward and you miss that glorious, well-needed hour of sleep - raging.

We can only assume if your like us you're going to be a little grumpy and a little groggy today. The only thing for you to keep you awake is a deadly coffee. Here are some great spots:

1. Kaph

Kaph on Drury Street is a hub for hipsters and an unreal spot for that morning coffee kick. If you manage to nab a seat by the front window you'll find yourself sitting there for hours watching the world go by.

2. The Fat Fox

We are literally obsessed with this place, it's bright and colourful and their coffee is a dream. They also serve some of the best sambos in town.

3. The Grind

What better way to spend your Sunday morning than going for a little stroll around beautiful Howth. Sure look, you may as well grab a coffee after.

The Grind are renowned for their un-fricken-believable pancakes but they also serve a whopper coffee, we swear by it.

4. Brother Hubbard

Known for serving the best breakfast in Ireland, these guys know how it's done. Their coffee will surely give you that boost you need when you're lacking in sleep.

5. Five Points

If you find yourself roaming around Harold's Cross with tired eyes, you'd be mad not to call in here for your fix.

Unreal.

6. Two Boys Brew

This Phibsborough café will surely sort you out.

Coffee now please.

7. Happy Out

This is literally the cutest place ever.

It's right beside Dollymount strand so if you're up for walking on the beach this morning and you know you'll need a coffee after - this place is ideal.

