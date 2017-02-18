What's On Food

The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick

Need a caffeinated kick?

Pjimage 13

So your alarm went off sooner than you expected this morning and you're feeling wrecked. Well, it's that time of year again when those darn clocks go forward and you miss that glorious, well-needed hour of sleep - raging

We can only assume if your like us you're going to be a little grumpy and a little groggy today. The only thing for you to keep you awake is a deadly coffee. Here are some great spots:

1. Kaph

Kaph on Drury Street is a hub for hipsters and an unreal spot for that morning coffee kick. If you manage to nab a seat by the front window you'll find yourself sitting there for hours watching the world go by.

A post shared by Kaph (@kaphsc) on

2. The Fat Fox

We are literally obsessed with this place, it's bright and colourful and their coffee is a dream. They also serve some of the best sambos in town.

3. The Grind

What better way to spend your Sunday morning than going for a little stroll around beautiful Howth. Sure look, you may as well grab a coffee after.

The Grind are renowned for their un-fricken-believable pancakes but they also serve a whopper coffee, we swear by it. 

4. Brother Hubbard

Known for serving the best breakfast in Ireland, these guys know how it's done. Their coffee will surely give you that boost you need when you're lacking in sleep.

5. Five Points

If you find yourself roaming around Harold's Cross with tired eyes, you'd be mad not to call in here for your fix.

Unreal.

A post shared by Five Points (@fivepointshx) on

A post shared by Five Points (@fivepointshx) on

6. Two Boys Brew

This Phibsborough café will surely sort you out.

Coffee now please.

A post shared by TWO BOYS BREW (@twoboysbrew) on

7. Happy Out 

This is literally the cutest place ever.

It's right beside Dollymount strand so if you're up for walking on the beach this morning and you know you'll need a coffee after - this place is ideal.

A post shared by Happy Out (@happyoutcafe) on

A post shared by Happy Out (@happyoutcafe) on

READ MORE: This Might Be The Most Decadent Cup Of Hot Chocolate In Dublin

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick
The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick
Hanging? Here Are Seven Unreal Spots For A Post-Paddy's Day Brunch
Hanging? Here Are Seven Unreal Spots For A Post-Paddy's Day Brunch
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
Nine Of The Best 'Smokey Old Fashioned' Cocktails To Order In Dublin
Nine Of The Best 'Smokey Old Fashioned' Cocktails To Order In Dublin
Two Of Our Fave Food Spots Are Teaming Up To Make The Milkshake Of ALL Milkshakes
Two Of Our Fave Food Spots Are Teaming Up To Make The Milkshake Of ALL Milkshakes
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
A City Centre Pizza Place Has Been Forced To Close Due To 'Rodent Droppings' In The Kitchen
A City Centre Pizza Place Has Been Forced To Close Due To 'Rodent Droppings' In The Kitchen
You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home
You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
This Dublin Bar Is Having A Massive 'Apres Ski' Party Tonight
This Dublin Bar Is Having A Massive 'Apres Ski' Party Tonight
This Is Unquestionably The Most Charming Pub On The Northside
Food and Drink

This Is Unquestionably The Most Charming Pub On The Northside
Attention Muggles! A 'Harry Potter' Quiz Is Happening On Francis Street Tomorrow Night
Dublin

Attention Muggles! A 'Harry Potter' Quiz Is Happening On Francis Street Tomorrow Night
This Is The Most Underrated Beer Garden To Drink In On A Sunny Day Dublin
Feature

This Is The Most Underrated Beer Garden To Drink In On A Sunny Day Dublin
Have You Been To Dublin's Only Nudist Beach Yet?
Dublin

Have You Been To Dublin's Only Nudist Beach Yet?

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
Dublin

WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin