Food and Drink

This Might Be The Most Decadent Cup Of Hot Chocolate In Dublin

We're getting a sugar rush just lookin' at it

Hot Choc Easter

We've long prided ourselves on knowing where the best hot chocolate can be found on the streets of our fair city.

When there's a proper chill in the air, there's nothing more comforting than going somewhere like Accents to planting your yourself into a sofa and luxuriate with a mug of liquid deliciousness. Their hot choc is fantastic, but it's not the most decadent you'll find in Dublin.

Nope, we're thinking that the mantle of most extravagant hot chocolate belongs to the Crypto Café right now.

The Aungier street spot, which accepts cryptocurrency as a form of payment from customers, only opened its doors a few months back and serves a selection variety of hot drinks, sandwiches and freshly baked goods, but are far as we're concerned their Easter Hot Chocolate is the main event.

How's it done, you ask? They take a Cadbury's Easter egg and place its two halves in a cup before pouring hot milk over them, then they add whipped cream, marshmallows, a dusting of chocolate powder, et voilà!

Take a look at this beauty being made

Anyone else seeeriously tempted to give this bad boy a whirl this weekend?

