Bites by Kwanghi has a new home on Camden Street

For bites and baos on the go.

After the successful opening of a swanky new restaurant in Dublin's Docklands, food truck legends Bites by Kwanghi now have a second location to hit up for all your street food needs.

Bites by Kwanghi's new "on the go" concept is up and running, located inside Fresh Food Market's flagship store on Camden Street.

You can expect all the bao, dumplings, noodles and Asian style tacos that elevated Bites By Kwanghi to food truck royalty status in the first place, street style as the food gods intended it.

The addition to D2's foodie landscape will no doubt come as welcome news to anyone who's recently returned to the office in the area and has their heart broken trying to figure out where to go for lunch after two years at home. That's the real pandemic, let's be honest.

For those who believe there can never be enough variations on the spice bag (me), Kwanghi's newest venture will hit the spot with spice bag bao buns, spice bag seasoned wings and plenty more fried chicken-y goodness.

Bites on the Go is open Tuesday - Saturday from 12-9 each day. We can't wait to pay them a visit.

Header image via Instagram/bites_by_kwanghi

