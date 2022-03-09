Lovin Locals: The top 4 finalists have been revealed

The results of the Lovin Locals shortlist have been revealed. After two weeks of fierce competition, four businesses have gotten through to the finals and one is set to be crowned this year's Lovin Local.

Here at Lovin, we love our locals and know that Dublin has loads of incredible businesses that deserve our support.

That's why on February 23, we launched Lovin Locals, a Dublin-wide competition celebrating the city's best cafes, restaurants and bars.

After two weeks of intense competition, hashtagging and snapping, we have narrowed down the entrants to our four finalists, who are all in with a chance of becoming the Lovin Locals competition winner, and securing a prize worth €10,000.

Over 329 businesses across Dublin were nominated by over a thousand social media users, across four different social media platforms.

Based on your votes, we have chosen a list of finalists who'll all be in with a chance of taking home the Lovin Locals crown and winning this incredible prize.

Here's our list of finalists (in no particular order):

SUP Coffee in Abbey Street Upper

Bakeology in Dublin 8's Meath Street

Munch in Balally

Bold & Brass in Clontarf

You have voted for your favourite Dublin-based business to win, we have counted the results and the shortlisted businesses now need your support again to come out on top and win a prize worth €10,000.

Winning your Lovin Locals a prize worth €10,000 couldn't be easier, vote for them by:

Simply tagging one of the finalists in one of our social posts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok

OR Upload a picture of your fav business to Instagram, FB, Twitter or TikTok and use the hashtag #LovinLocals

That's not all entrants will be entered into a prize to win €250, so that's a prize worth €10,000 for your local and money in the bank for you.

The winner will be announced on March 24, keep an eye on our socials for the results of who will be crowned this year's ultimate Lovin Local.

Terms and conditions apply. You can view the full list of T&C's here.