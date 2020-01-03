Boojum announce ideal meal option for Veganuary

Boojum have announced a new meal option to cater for vegan customers.

January is the time of year when many go vegan for the month in a modern trend commonly known as Veganuary.

Many food establishments around Ireland have responded to the demand for vegan options by unveiling new vegan dishes at the turn of 2020.

And Boojum are the latest to do so, with the burrito eatery announcing the limited release of a 100 per cent plant-based dish.

Boojum's sweet potato and lentil dish, which will be served with pickled onions, guacamole and vegan sour cream, launches in each of the company's 18 Irish stores next Tuesday, January 7.

The dish will be available in burritos, bowls or tacos, depending on the customers' preference.

Paul McCullagh, Boojum Marketing Manager said: "We’re in tune with our customers and listening to their feedback, along with monitoring industry trends, it’s very clear that the demand for plant-based vegan meal options is increasing.

"We know within our own business, vegetarian meals are now our second most ordered dish. So continued menu experimentation and expansion, such as this new Sweet Potato & Lentil offering is vital for us to stay relevant and continue to satisfy customers."

A couple of months ago, Boojum launched a vegan pop-up to mark World Vegan Day.