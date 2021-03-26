Brother Hubbard has confirmed the location of its third branch

By James Fenton

March 26, 2021 at 3:40pm

Brother Hubbard has confirmed the location of its third branch

Brother Hubbard North, Brother Hubbard South and.... Brother Hubbard D6!

City centre favourite Brother Hubbard has announced this afternoon announced its third location to go with its two branches on either side of the Liffey. Taking to Instagram Stories today, the food and coffee favourite wrote: 'Hello Ranelagh! The first Brother Hubbard was intended to be in Dublin 6 nine years ago so when this opportunity was presented to us, it was very tempting."

They continued: "We mark nine years in business this coming week. So thank you everyone for your support! We look forward to introducing you to a new chapter for Brother Hubbard and its team.'

Great news for the food lovers of D6 and the rest of us, once restrictions allow.

