Great news for the weekend - Rude Boy deliveries are up and running

By James Fenton

March 26, 2021 at 2:31pm

Rude Boy have some great news for the people of Dublin because their brand new delivery service is now up and running.

Opened in The Grange Pub car park in Deansgrange earlier this year, Rude Boy have been quick out of the blocks in becoming one of the most sought-after sandwich and  burger spots in town.

Not content with parking up and serving delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner options to its customer base, Rude Boy have now started a delivery service. Available on Wednesday/Thursday 9am - 8.30pm, Friday/Saturday 9am - 9pm, and Sunday 9am-8pm, you can now sink your teeth into their delicious menu without moving from your gaff.

Excellent news if you've got a hankering for some delivery this weekend. More information here.

