Burger King's plant-based Whopper isn't suitable for vegetarians or vegans

Burger King's recently released Rebel Whopper is not suitable for vegetarians or vegans.

The plant-based Rebel Whopper was released by Burger King in Ireland in November and ahead of its United Kingdom release, customers have been advised that the product is not actually suitable for vegans or vegetarians due to the way that it is prepared.

While the patty itself does not contain any meat products, it is cooked on the same broiler as meat-based burgers.

The small print on the official Burger King website reads: "The Rebel Whopper is meat-free and flame-grilled on our broiler to retain the same flame-grilled taste as our meat burgers. Not suitable for vegetarians or vegans."

Produced by The Vegetarian Butcher, The Rebel Whopper stood up well against its meat-based counterpart when we put it to the test in the Lovin offices a couple of months ago.

Ahead of the UK release, Veganuary spokesperson Toni Vernelli played down the significance of the fact that the meatless patty is prepared on the same broiler as meat products, suggesting that the Rebel Whopper is more designed for flexitarians.

He told Metro: "For all of the important issues that Veganuary – and most vegans – are trying to address through their food choices it makes absolutely no difference whether the plant-based patty is cooked separately or on the same grill as the meat.

"What does make a big difference to animals and the planet is when non-vegans choose a plant-based menu option, enjoy it and then order it again. And that’s exactly who Burger King’s plant-based Whopper is aimed at, flexitarians who want to reduce their meat consumption for health or environmental reasons, or are considering going vegan."

Burger King has been contacted for comment.