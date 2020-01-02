Doing Veganuary? These Dublin restaurants are running a 'dis-loyalty' scheme to help you out

You’ve heard of a loyalty card, but a ‘dis-loyalty card’? Probably not.
Well, at least I hadn’t.
Seven Dublin restaurants have come together to make sure vegans, veggies, flexitarians - anyone who enjoys good food really- can still enjoy the best of the city’s eats.
Last dinner service at Veginity this year! Don’t miss out on our Turkish cuisine inspired Main Course Aubergine Saksuka, Courgette Mucver Fritter, Sumac and Rose Salt Curd, Walnut and Red Pepper Puree, Shepard’s Salad, Biber Salçasi Sauce, fresh baked Sesame Simit Bread. Open tonight 5-9pm Please visit our website veginity.com to see the full menu and reserve a table. #ilovemyveginity
How so?
Joining forces to create a ‘dis-loyalty card’, it encourages customers to visit multiple different cafes and eateries rather than sticking to just the one.
Instead of pitting small businesses against each other, the idea encourages them to support one another. So everyone wins.
Our first big announcement for 2020 is that we’ve joined forces with our plant-based pals in Dublin to create a #Veganuary dis-loyalty card!😍🌱🌱 • For the whole month of January, each vegan vendor will be running a special offer! You’ll receive a stamp each time you redeem one of these offers and if you manage to collect all 7 stamps, you’ll be entered into a draw to win 1 of 7 €25 gift vouchers!🙌🏼🙌🏼 • The cards will be available to pick up at any of the participating vendors from this Friday onwards and there is no limit to how many cards you can complete ➡️ more completed cards = more chances to win a voucher!😁💚 #Veganuary2020 #VeganuaryDublin #PlantbasedDublin
Similar initiatives have been rolled out in cities such as London, Edinburgh, San Francisco, Boston and Washington DC but this is the first of its kind in Dublin.
Where can you use the card?
Seven 100 per cent plant-based restaurants have signed up and they are:
KALE + COCO
Sova Vegan Butcher
Veginity
VishShop
Take A Veg
It’s A Trap
The Carrot’s Tail
Aiming to show how easy it is to eat out in Dublin on a vegan diet or while doing Veganuary, the card can be used from tomorrow onwards.
Visit each of the seven restaurants and you’ll also be entered into a draw to win a voucher. Pick them up in any of the participating spots.
Happy feasting!