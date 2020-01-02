Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Whats On Food /

  • Doing Veganuary? These Dublin restaurants are running a 'dis-loyalty' scheme to help you out

Doing Veganuary? These Dublin restaurants are running a 'dis-loyalty' scheme to help you out

By Sarah Finnan

January 2, 2020 at 1:59pm

Share:

You’ve heard of a loyalty card, but a ‘dis-loyalty card’? Probably not.

Well, at least I hadn’t.

Seven Dublin restaurants have come together to make sure vegans, veggies, flexitarians - anyone who enjoys good food really- can still enjoy the best of the city’s eats.

How so?

Joining forces to create a ‘dis-loyalty card’, it encourages customers to visit multiple different cafes and eateries rather than sticking to just the one.

Instead of pitting small businesses against each other, the idea encourages them to support one another. So everyone wins.

View this post on Instagram

Our first big announcement for 2020 is that we’ve joined forces with our plant-based pals in Dublin to create a #Veganuary dis-loyalty card!😍🌱🌱 • For the whole month of January, each vegan vendor will be running a special offer! You’ll receive a stamp each time you redeem one of these offers and if you manage to collect all 7 stamps, you’ll be entered into a draw to win 1 of 7 €25 gift vouchers!🙌🏼🙌🏼 • The cards will be available to pick up at any of the participating vendors from this Friday onwards and there is no limit to how many cards you can complete ➡️ more completed cards = more chances to win a voucher!😁💚 #Veganuary2020 #VeganuaryDublin #PlantbasedDublin

A post shared by K A L E + C O C O (@kaleandcoco_ie) on

Similar initiatives have been rolled out in cities such as London, Edinburgh, San Francisco, Boston and Washington DC but this is the first of its kind in Dublin.

Where can you use the card?

Seven 100 per cent plant-based restaurants have signed up and they are:

KALE + COCO
Sova Vegan Butcher
Veginity
VishShop
Take A Veg
It’s A Trap
The Carrot’s Tail

Aiming to show how easy it is to eat out in Dublin on a vegan diet or while doing Veganuary, the card can be used from tomorrow onwards.

Visit each of the seven restaurants and you’ll also be entered into a draw to win a voucher. Pick them up in any of the participating spots.

Happy feasting!

 

READ NEXT: Here’s how to help Dublin’s homeless while disposing of your Christmas tree

Share:

Latest articles

Three Dublin food businesses were issued closure orders in December

Dublin's David Bowie Festival returns next week

People doing Dry January can get free refills on alcohol-free beer at BrewDog

Fallon & Byrne in Rathmines is closing permanently from today

You may also love

Ranelagh's cutest coffee hatch is serving €2 coffees all day tomorrow

This Dublin pub is offering anyone named Alex or Amy free lunch tomorrow

Butlers is running a festive tour of their chocolate factory

There’s a pizza pop-up launching at Churchtown Stores today

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy