Doing Veganuary? These Dublin restaurants are running a 'dis-loyalty' scheme to help you out

You’ve heard of a loyalty card, but a ‘dis-loyalty card’? Probably not.

Well, at least I hadn’t.

Seven Dublin restaurants have come together to make sure vegans, veggies, flexitarians - anyone who enjoys good food really- can still enjoy the best of the city’s eats.

How so?

Joining forces to create a ‘dis-loyalty card’, it encourages customers to visit multiple different cafes and eateries rather than sticking to just the one.

Instead of pitting small businesses against each other, the idea encourages them to support one another. So everyone wins.

Similar initiatives have been rolled out in cities such as London, Edinburgh, San Francisco, Boston and Washington DC but this is the first of its kind in Dublin.

Where can you use the card?

Seven 100 per cent plant-based restaurants have signed up and they are:

KALE + COCO

Sova Vegan Butcher

Veginity

VishShop

Take A Veg

It’s A Trap

The Carrot’s Tail

Aiming to show how easy it is to eat out in Dublin on a vegan diet or while doing Veganuary, the card can be used from tomorrow onwards.

Visit each of the seven restaurants and you’ll also be entered into a draw to win a voucher. Pick them up in any of the participating spots.

Happy feasting!