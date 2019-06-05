This Cafe On The Northside Has The Nicest Vegan Toast Ever

د . إAEDSRر . س

I am in no way vegan, nor do I really ever plan to be.

In saying that, I am trying my hardest to do one day a week where none of my meals contain meat.

I have hit up a few spots including Beast, Token, Póg and Veginity which have all been amazing, but a little birdie told me how good Groundstate café in D8 is and I went to check it out.

They only have a couple of options on the menu which includes the saucy eggs (which I also tried when I returned the following day – insane), granola and a few others, but I was here for the vegan toast.

A single piece of toast topped with slow roasted miso sweet potato and wilted rainbow chard.

They then drizzle pesto and top it with some nuts and seeds.

It is honestly to die for and all for only €7.70 which is decent in today’s climate.

I stuck a picture up on my Insta and a huge amount of people got back asking where they could get their hands on it.

You have to check out this cafe whether you’re looking for vegan food or not.

They also do great coffee and in the evenings, they clear out some tables and hold yoga classes.

