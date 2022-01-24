Cheeky Rascal cafe now doing €2 coffees on a Monday

*Insert "don't talk to me til I've had my coffee" meme here*.

It's hard to describe how it feels when you hear that first alarm go off on a Monday. I personally go through the seven stages of grief every time. First, denial. Surely I'm dreaming, there's got to be at least 3 solid hours of sleep left? Next, pain and guilt. WHY did I think it was a good idea to stay up and Euphoria the second it was released in the middle of the night Irish time? I eventually work my way through to stage 7, acceptance. As we know at this stage, Monday comes at you whether you're ready or not. And if you're on a never ending quest to make the first day of the working week just an ounce more bearable, €2 for your morning or lunchtime coffee could be a handy start.

Cheeky Rascal, the speciality horse box at Howth Junction are now slinging out €2 coffees every Monday between the hours of 7:30am and 2:30pm. Absolutely ideal for anyone who passes them on their morning commute, or those working from home nearby.

They also unveiled today a new outdoor seating area at their Howth Junction home, perfect for anyone looking to distract themselves from work for a brief moment in time or enjoy a midweek catch up with a pal. Bliss.

Cheeky Rascal are open Monday - Friday at Howth Junction, 7:30am - 2:30pm and Saturday 10:30 - 15:00 Sunday 9:00 - 14:30 at Suttonians RFC.

Header image via Instagram/cheekyrascalsdublin

