City centre restaurant asks for public input on future of remote work

By James Fenton

April 7, 2021 at 12:36pm

Share:
City centre restaurant asks for public input on future of remote work

Hugo's Restaurant on Merrion Row has asked the public about their plans for remote work once people are allowed to visit the city again.

Remote working has been the norm since March of last year and even when hospitality reopened for a time last summer, city centre businesses felt the absence of workers ducking in and out for their lunch or cup of coffee.

With that in mind, Hugo's on Merrion Row have asked their followers for help as they plan for their eventual reopening, expected to be some time in the summer. Taking to social media, Hugo's asked people to vote on how they plan to approach remote work in the future and whether they see themselves working remotely full time, just a few days a week or not at all.

People have been using emojis to cast their votes, with answers varying from people who plan to work from home more regularly to those who don't feel they have the option.

The responses are a great gauge into how people view their use the city in the future and the value of the information to businesses can't be underestimated.

If you want to add your two cents, you can do so by clicking on the below tweet.

READ NEXT: Dublin cottage with 'disco toilet' wins Home of the Year

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin cottage with 'disco toilet' wins Home of the Year

The Back Page is giving free pizza to anyone named Ralph or Rebecca this week

A large portion of the Phoenix Park to be closed to pedestrians and traffic for two months

The 10 most beautiful places in Dublin to catch the sunset

You may also love

Famous city centre pub issues heartbreaking statement as doors close permanently

Twister cocktails are taking over TikTok and they look so damn good

A new bakery and coffee shop has opened up in Donnybrook today

This Creme Egg cruffin is available throughout Easter weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.