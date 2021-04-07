City centre restaurant asks for public input on future of remote work

Hugo's Restaurant on Merrion Row has asked the public about their plans for remote work once people are allowed to visit the city again.

Remote working has been the norm since March of last year and even when hospitality reopened for a time last summer, city centre businesses felt the absence of workers ducking in and out for their lunch or cup of coffee.

With that in mind, Hugo's on Merrion Row have asked their followers for help as they plan for their eventual reopening, expected to be some time in the summer. Taking to social media, Hugo's asked people to vote on how they plan to approach remote work in the future and whether they see themselves working remotely full time, just a few days a week or not at all.

People have been using emojis to cast their votes, with answers varying from people who plan to work from home more regularly to those who don't feel they have the option.

The responses are a great gauge into how people view their use the city in the future and the value of the information to businesses can't be underestimated.

If you want to add your two cents, you can do so by clicking on the below tweet.

🙏Help needed... As you know, restaurants have been practically obliterated due to Covid-19. Really appreciate your help as I try to redesign my business model 🍽

Using emojis...

“Going forward, how many days a week do you see yourself working remotely / in the office?”

RT pls x pic.twitter.com/qXoD9FjYRG — Hugo's Restaurant (@hugosrest) April 6, 2021

