"Come in and support" - Restaurants call for Dubliners to visit city centre this summer

Restaurants are calling on Dubliners to support businesses in the city centre as Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease in the coming weeks.

Plans under consideration include the return of outdoor service at restaurants and pubs from June 7, and Hugos Restaurant on Merrion Row have asked Dubliners to come in and support businesses such as theirs when it is permitted to do so.

Speaking to FM104, proprietor Gina Murphy said "we're so excited, it's fantastic to get our businesses up and going again. Adding that Hugo's is "lucky to have survived," Gina said "we would be really encouraging everybody to come in and support their city centre businesses."

An official Government announcement tonight is expected to include details on the reopening of pubs and restaurants for outdoor services, the return of hairdressers and inter-county travel. As well as that, reopening dates for swimming pools and gyms are expected to be announced, as well as information on wedding receptions, outdoor gatherings and non-essential retail.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

