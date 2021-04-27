Changes confirmed for Dublin Bus services from next week as demand increases

Dublin Bus services will return to a Monday to Friday schedule from next week in order to meet increased customer demand.

On the back of the gradual easing of restrictions throughout April, Dublin Bus have seen increased passenger demand due to a return of in-classroom education, sports training, other amenities and other areas of society.

Because of this, the company have now confirmed that a Monday to Friday service (with exceptions) will operate from Tuesday May 4, after the Bank Holiday. Dublin Bus have asked passengers 'to avoid travelling at peak times when school children and essential workers are using public transport and to only use public transport for necessary journeys. We advise customers to plan their journey in advance and allow additional time. We will continue to monitor services and capacity will be added where possible.'

Exceptions to some routes and Xpresso services are as follows: