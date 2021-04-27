Changes confirmed for Dublin Bus services from next week as demand increases

By James Fenton

April 27, 2021 at 3:05pm

Changes confirmed for Dublin Bus services from next week as demand increases

Dublin Bus services will return to a Monday to Friday schedule from next week in order to meet increased customer demand.

On the back of the gradual easing of restrictions throughout April, Dublin Bus have seen increased passenger demand due to a return of in-classroom education, sports training, other amenities and other areas of society.

Because of this, the company have now confirmed that a Monday to Friday service (with exceptions) will operate from Tuesday May 4, after the Bank Holiday. Dublin Bus have asked passengers 'to avoid travelling at peak times when school children and essential workers are using public transport and to only use public transport for necessary journeys. We advise customers to plan their journey in advance and allow additional time. We will continue to monitor services and capacity will be added where possible.'

Exceptions to some routes and Xpresso services are as follows:
  • Routes 31d, 42d, 51x, 53a, 70d and 90 will not operate
  • Revised timetables will be in operation on Xpresso Routes 25x, 27x,33x, 33d, 39x, 41x, 66x, 67x, 68x, 69x and 84x
  • A revised timetable will be in operation on Routes 25d and 142
  • Revised Term time departures will operate on Routes 15, 26, 27, 77a, 84 and 118

In a statement, Dublin Bus CEO Ray Coyne said: 'Over the coming weeks we will likely see the return of retail and personal services. This - combined with the safe and successful return of classroom-based education – means we are experiencing levels of customer demand not seen since last summer. Thanks to the careful monitoring of our Operations Team we were able to anticipate this increase in customer demand by introducing additional services on routes across Dublin from April 12th 2021.

'Over the last four weeks we have closely monitored these services as they’ve bedded down. It is now clear to us that the current Monday-Saturday plus services (with capacity limited to 25% as per Government/HSE requirements) will not be sufficient to meet customer demand.'

More information can be found here.

