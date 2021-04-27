iPhone users can now top up their Leap card directly from their phone

iPhone users can now top up their leap cards via a new app which has launched today.

The official Leap top-up app allows iPhone users to top up and check the balance on their TFI Leap Card, directly from their device.

All you have to do is open the app, start the scanner and simply hold a TFI Leap Card to the back and top of the iPhone to instantly check the card’s balance, collect a pre-paid ticket, or top it up.

The process is demonstrated fully in the video below...

The minimum requirement is an iPhone 7 running iOS 13.0 and key features include:

* Check your balance – see the current balance of any TFI Leap Card

* Top-up instantly by using the dial to select a top-up value or tap to enter your desired amount

* Collect pre-paid tickets e.g. Bus Éireann TaxSaver tickets or tickets bought online from LeapCard.ie

* View your last 5 transactions

* Receive receipts via email for top-ups made via the app

* Save your payment details

* View your card information at a glance

* View ticket information for tickets on your TFI Leap Card

Handy to note for users of the iPhone. More information can be found here.

