iPhone users can now top up their Leap card directly from their phone

By James Fenton

April 27, 2021 at 12:47pm

Share:
iPhone users can now top up their Leap card directly from their phone

iPhone users can now top up their leap cards via a new app which has launched today.

The official Leap top-up app allows iPhone users to top up and check the balance on their TFI Leap Card, directly from their device.

All you have to do is open the app, start the scanner and simply hold a TFI Leap Card to the back and top of the iPhone to instantly check the card’s balance, collect a pre-paid ticket, or top it up.

The process is demonstrated fully in the video below...

The minimum requirement is an iPhone 7 running iOS 13.0 and key features include:

* Check your balance – see the current balance of any TFI Leap Card

* Top-up instantly by using the dial to select a top-up value or tap to enter your desired amount

* Collect pre-paid tickets e.g. Bus Éireann TaxSaver tickets or tickets bought online from LeapCard.ie

* View your last 5 transactions

* Receive receipts via email for top-ups made via the app

* Save your payment details

* View your card information at a glance

* View ticket information for tickets on your TFI Leap Card

Handy to note for users of the iPhone. More information can be found here.

READ NEXT: Retro Drive-In announce series of live concert nights for this summer

Share:

Latest articles

Retro Drive-In announce series of live concert nights for this summer

DSPCA share heartbreaking story of orphaned fox cubs Lovey and Cubby

There's some seriously tasty food news for Smithfield and Fairview residents this week

We're hosting the ultimate tasting event for some lucky chocolate lovers

You may also love

Hands on with the Siemens Bean to Cup EQ.9 s700 coffee machine

DCC confirms opening of 22 public buildings for people to use toilet facilities

Lovin Games Weekly - Sony have given a free game to all PS4 and PS5 owners

Dublin Bus have revealed the name of their recovery truck after online poll

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.