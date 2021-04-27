Retro Drive-In announce series of live concert nights for this summer

By James Fenton

April 27, 2021 at 10:56am

Retro Drive-In announce series of live concert nights for this summer

Retro Drive-In Movies have announced a partnership with Encore Live to screen music concerts at three venues over the summer.

It might be a while before we see our favourite artists in the flesh again but thanks to Retro Drive-In Movies, we have a decent alternative this summer. The one-night only screenings will take place at Leopardstown Racecourse, Slane Castle and Cork Racecourse and it all kicks off with Bon Jovi on Saturday, May 22.

The rockers will be performing a brand new, live streamed full length concert, beamed down through the windscreens of their Irish fans. Featuring their hits such as Livin On A Prayer, It's My Life and Always, tickets are priced at €55 per car of up to five people.

Additional shows will be announced in due course but if the Bon Jovi one tickles your fancy, you can book your spot via this link. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, April 28) at 5pm.

Speaking of Retro Drive-In, the Leopardstown movie screenings that proved so popular last year are resuming later this week. Find out more information here.

