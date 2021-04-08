Retro Drive-In is returning this month with a whole host of classic movies

The cinemas are still closed and with many people missing the big screen experience, it's the perfect time for Retro Drive-In to return.

It has been confirmed that Retro Drive-In will be returning to Leopardstown Racecourse as early as April 29, with a whole host of classic movies to watch from the comfort of your car.

Like last year, all screenings will adhere to Covid guidelines, with people asked to remain in their cars for the duration of the events. So what movies will we have the pleasure of pulling up in front of? Read on...

It will all kick off with A Star Is Born on Thursday, April 29 at 8pm and for anyone that hasn't seen the weepy Best Picture-nominated 2018 flick, be sure to pack extra tissues before you leave your gaff.

This will be followed the next night by 1980s classic E.T. before screenings of The Incredibles, Mrs. Doubtfire and Ferris Bueller's Day Off on Saturday, May 1.

A jam-packed May Bank Holiday Weekend will see Up, The Greatest Showman and Joker hit the Leopardstown screen on the Sunday before it all wraps up with Trolls:World Tour and The Dark Knight on the Monday.

A fine selection that caters for all tastes, it has to be said. Tickets are on sale now and you can get yours here.

