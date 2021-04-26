There's some seriously tasty food news for Smithfield and Fairview residents this week

Residents of Smithfield and Fairview can enjoy a new pizza spot in the form of Neat Pizza, which is opening up in both areas.

Officially opened in Fairview as of today, Neat Pizza will add a new location in Smithfield soon. Neat will be serving up Neopolitan pizza, 'using only the freshest ingredients and traditional techniques.'

A welcome addition to both Smithfield and Fairview, Neat Pizza's Instagram page depicts some very delectable-looking pizza pies that should prove popular in both areas of the northside....

Walk-ins in Fairview are currently open from 12pm until 9pm on weekdays and from 12pm to midnight on weekends, with a Smithfield opening to follow soon.

As Marge Simpson would say, "I just think they're Neat." More information can be found here.

(pics: Neat Pizza)

