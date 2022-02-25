Did you know about this hidden tapas bar on South William Street?

By Fiona Frawley

February 25, 2022 at 5:19pm

A new place for pintxos and patatas bravas is always a good thing.

A hidden hallway of deliciousness right beside South William Street's Mercado 52, Eivissa Ibiza tapas bar has actually been a thriving part of the Dublin foodie scene since last September.

Looking in from the street, Eivissa Ibiza looks like a secret passageway that'll take you from a dreary Dublin night directly to a fiesta on the Spanish coast. It's giving the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe with a side of gambas pil pil. We're sold.

Dublin party animals from the early to mid 2010s might remember this spot as the old smoking area for 52 South William (many a night spent attempting to recreate the music video to Chandelier by Sia in this exposed brick hall), but it's now been transformed to a cosy seating area with traditional tiles and the smell of croquetas in the air. Not a bad old transformation, when all's said and done.

On the menu is a truly drool-worthy selection of Spanish culinary delights (we've got our eye on the chicken thigh skewers in particular) along with sangria, cocktails and a great wine selection. This tasty tapas bar would make for a great date night or catch up with pals over an aesthetically pleasing antipasti spread. Have a creep on their Insta for more ordering inspiration or to make a booking.

READ NEXT: The Bakehouse is back open on Bachelors Walk

 

