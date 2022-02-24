The Bakehouse is back open on Bachelors Walk

After a difficult few years, The Bakehouse on Bachelors Walk reopens its doors to customers today.

The pandemic stole a lot from us, and hospitality suffered a great deal in its wake. Like many cafés and bakeries, The Bakehouse felt the effects of coronavirus and the many restrictions that came with it. As of today they're back in action on Bachelors Walk, welcoming customers inside "after being closed for most of the last two years". They took to Instagram to share the news with their followers:

"We can’t tell you how happy we are to walk in and see life back inside, smell fresh coffee and see our lovely customers enjoying breakfast and lunch! Our new counter set up means that our delicious offering is ready to serve super quick - and can be enjoyed sitting in or to grab and go!"

During the pandemic Bakehouse continued with home deliveries and gift boxes from their Bachelors Walk shop. While they will no doubt continue on with this, Bakehouse is ready to serve its customers in person again, whether they're coming in for a cuppa or a full breakfast.

You can find Bakehouse's second location at the CHQ Building, IFSC. Check out all their offers HERE.

Header image via Instagram/thebakehousedublin

