'Don't be afraid or embarrassed' - Dublin fishmonger vows to help anyone who's struggling

Fitzsimons Family Fishmongers in Kimmage has vowed to help anyone who might be struggling as a result of the pandemic.

In an admirable act of kindness, Fitzsimons Family Fishmongers posted on Facebook inviting people to send them a message if they are finding things tough.

The post begins by saying 'We are now a solid seven months into this pandemic and the country has officially been put into recession. If anyone is not working, not getting paid, has had their hours cut and runs out of food or necessities, or times are just tough, please don’t let you or your kids go to sleep on an empty stomach.'

It continues: 'Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will do anything I can to help. It may simply be a case of dropping off a food parcel and leaving. No one has to know.'

The post has been shared over 250 times in just over 12 hours at the time of writing, with comments ranging from 'such a kind heart' to 'I'm sure there are plenty who would be delighted with that help.'

We've heard the phrase "we're in this together a lot this year" and this brilliant gesture is the perfect example. Fair play to all at Fitzsimons in Kimmage.

