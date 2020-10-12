Dozens of primary schools have applied to be selected for new 'school zone' works

Dublin City Council has revealed that 69 primary schools have applied for 'school zone' designs to be implemented in their vicinity.

The designs feature gateway line-marking stating ‘School Zone’ at either end of each area, while the front of the school is marked by specific colour circles on the road surface. As well as that, a number of pencil-shaped bollards are used to prevent illegal parking in the vicinity of the school.

So far, work has been completed outside six Dublin schools. They are:

Francis Street School, John Dillon Street, Dublin 8

Star of the Sea B.N.S., Leahy's Terrace, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Canal Way Educate Together National School, Basin View, Dublin 8

Central Model School, Deverell Place, Dublin 1

Greenlanes National School, Seafield Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3

St. Peter's National School, St. Peter's Road, Phibsboro

We have received 69 School Zone requests from primary level schools so far. Locations are assessed for suitability & schools then contacted with timelines. We have completed 6 School Zones, with 4 more coming shortly. #CovidMobility ✏️ pic.twitter.com/kULPsNYkII — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) October 12, 2020

Work is also expected to be completed next week at schools in Finglas, Phibsboro, Crumlin and on Donore Avenue. Speaking about the scheme, Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu said: "I am delighted that Dublin City Council are implementing measures such as school zones. High volumes of vehicles at school gates mean small children have no safe access to school, often having to maneuver around parked and turning vehicles to get into the school grounds.”

You can read more about Dublin City Council's school zones here.

(header pic: Bohemian FC)

READ NEXT: Bono to reveal all about Dublin upbringing in new autobiography