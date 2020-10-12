Bono to reveal all about Dublin upbringing in new autobiography

As we bring you the news that Bono is to release a new book covering his early years in Dublin, we know what you expect us to do and we're not going to do it.

Nope, we already covered Jon Bon Jovi's misinformed claims that a young Bono was a regular target for members of the Orange Order while growing up in Finglas so we won't be making any gags about that.

Thankfully, JBJ won't be contributing to Bono's upcoming memoirs about his life, at least not as far as we know anyway. The U2 frontman is set to reveal all in a new autobiography that will cover his early life as a student at Mount Temple Comprehensive in Clontarf as well as his beginnings in music and his campaign work.

The band's former manager Paul McGuinness, who helped to negotiate the book deal, told the Sunday Times that Bono is still working on the book but U2 fans will be hoping it hits the shelves sooner rather than later. Bon Jovi, in particular, will want to have a leaf through in order to correct a few misconceptions, that's for sure.

If you missed it, the musician told Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast last week that "Bono is probably right at my age, he’s a couple of months older I think. His upbringing was obviously very different than mine. I never had the Orangemen walking through my neighbourhood saying, you know, get the Catholic kid and beat him up."

Quite. We all know what to get for Jon next Christmas, or whenever Bono manages to finish the story of his life.

READ NEXT: 11 autumnal eats to try this week