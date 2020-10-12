11 autumnal eats to try this week

Spooky season; love it or loathe it, this time of year is a foodie's dream. From warming chai lattes to cinnamon-spiced overnight oats to creamy bowls of soup - autumn marks a return to comfort food and I am here. For. It.

Below you'll find 11 of the tastiest autumnal eats I've come across this week.

Pumpkin pastry

This little pumpkin puree parcel comes wrapped in pastry and topped with seeds, fresh goats cheese and a drizzle of honey. A need, not a want.

Cinnamon French toast

Cinnamon features fairly heavily on this list, but that can only be a good thing. Especially when followed by the words 'French toast'. The Cake Café serve theirs up with caramelised banana, toasted cashew nuts, berries and caramel sauce. Sold.

Barmbrack

Halloweentime in Ireland means one thing... barmbrack. I used to force myself to like it just so i could be in with a chance of finding the coveted ring, but somewhere along the way, I actually started to quite like it. Pop it in the toaster or under the grill for an added bit of crunch, slather in butter and enjoy with a good cuppa.

Prawns in pumpkin

One to try at home, this handy video from The Barge Bar brings you through the whole process so just follow along and you should be fine. Unconventional but it looks pretty damn tasty.

Pear and almond tart

This just looks autumnal... does that even make sense? Unsure. One thing I am sure of though is that this would go down very nicely with a mug of something hot.

Spiced apple oats

Described as "a hug in a bowl", one bite of this will bring you peace and contentment. Guaranteed. Find this bowl of deliciousness at Urbanity in Smithfield.

Cinnamon sugar ring donuts

Cinnamon? Good. Sugar? Good. Donuts? Goooood.

The Rolling Donut has given their ring-shaped offerings an autumnal upgrade with options now including a Terry's chocolate orange donut, a Crème Brûlée donut and a cinnamon sugar ring donut. The trifecta.

Pumpkin/pecan pie

Another Fallon & Byrne delicacy, these bad boys will be on sale in the food hall right up until the end of the month. The quintessential American Thanksgiving dessert, it's something that many of us have always wondered about... is it actually nice? Now's the time to try it out and see. If pumpkin isn't your thing, go for the pecan pie instead.

Cinnamon pancakes

Nestled in Portobello, Little Bird has a dotey outdoor seating area in front of the café which is the perfect place to enjoy a plate of their cornmeal pancakes - topped with cinnamon, honey, Greek yoghurt and housemade honeycomb. Like I said... cinnamon features heavily on this list.

Seasonal soup

What autumnal eating list would be complete without a seasonal soup of the day feature? Arguably one of the most underrated menu items, a good bowl of soup and a few slices of sourdough will help see you through the day. The Two Boys Brew speciality changes by the day but rest assured it's always delicious.

Spiced pumpkin donuts

The limit doesn't exist when it comes to donuts and Veginity has just added a very festive spiced pumpkin one to their menu.

What autumnal trick or treats are top of your list this week?

Header image via Instagram/The Rolling Donut/Little Bird Café