Dublin pub 'infuriated' as reports suggest closures to remain in place until March

Reports this morning have suggested that pubs that don't serve food will remain closed until March.

The news is sure to be met with anger by a traditional pubs across Ireland who have been forced to remain shut since March of this year. Pubs that serve food have been allowed to open for periods during the year and are currently scheduled to remain open until January 6, however, publicans have called for clarity on this amid rising Covid-19 case numbers.

Grogans Castle Lounge, one of the Dublin city centre pubs that have been closed for the past nine months have taken to Twitter to air their outrage at the latest reports. In a post shared this morning, they wrote: 'On March 14, we closed our doors in the interest of public health. Ever since, we have been treated with a lack of respect, and contempt by those in charge. Not a single day in a whole year will we get a chance to prove we can open safely. Infuriating.'

Infuriating.

Daniel Smith of the popular South William Street haunt told Lovin Dublin back in September that he fears mass closures in the industry if pubs are to remain closed for much longer. Sadly for Daniel and his colleagues around the country, it appears that this year of bad news could be extended further.

