Bonobo announce temporary closure due to Covid-19 safety concerns

The Smithfield bar stated that "it is unlikely that this member of staff has contracted the virus".

While most bars and restaurants in Dublin and around the country are seeking clarity on the impending updated restrictions, with a number of outlets deciding to close their doors in the face of rising Covid cases, many other businesses are facing the every day concern of trying to remain open and remain as safe as possible.

However, in light of those raising case numbers, the chances of a customer or staff member being listed as a close contact of a confirmed Covid case is also going to rise.

This is exactly the case with Bonobo, the bar and restaurant favourited by locals in Smithfield, who took to social media today (Sunday, December 20) to make the following announcement:

"We have just been made aware that a member of our staff has been a contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19. While it is unlikely that this member of staff has contracted the virus we feel it's best to close until all results come back clear.

The safety of our staff, customers and wider community will always be top priority and we will re-open as soon as we feel it is safe to do so. Thanks for your understanding."

Be sure to keep an eye on their social media feeds for information on their reopening date.

Main image via Instagram/@BonoboSmithfield

READ NEXT: Sprezzatura announce closure of both restaurants "with immediate effect"