Sprezzatura announce closure of both restaurants "with immediate effect"

They state it is "in light of NPHET advice", with the safety of customers, staff, and their families in mind.

Sprezzatura, a favourite of locals and Dublin-wide diners, with branches situated in Dublin 6 and Dublin 8, have announced that they will be closing their doors with immediate effect.

Back in September, they revealed a swanky new outdoor seating area as a way of pivoting their business model in order to continue serving customers (during a stage of restrictions when only outdoor dining was permitted), while it was just a few weeks ago that they announced their new restaurant in Rathmines.

In an announcement on their social media channels, they stated the following:

"Good evening guys. We made a tough decision this afternoon. We’ll be closing both Camden Market and Rathmines with immediate effect to allow our staff time to prepare for visiting families over Christmas safely and To protect our customers. Thanks so much for your support this year. For anyone with a booking we’ll be in touch. This was a sensationally tough decision to make but we feel it’s for the best. Sorry for any inconvenience."

They also stated that this decision was made "in light of NPHET advice", and earlier today, it was reported that the National Public Health Emergency Team are urging the closure of bars and restaurants from Monday, December 28.

There is no mention of a re-opening date in the social media announcement.

READ NEXT: Watch - Bono, Imelda May, Shane MacGowan and more "busk" on Late Late Show