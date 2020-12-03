Sprezzatura announce new restaurant in Rathmines and it's opening very soon

Sprezzatura have announced that they will be opening a new restaurant in Rathmines later this month.

The new location will be located just south of Sprezzatura's other branch on Grantham Street and news of its arrival was announced on Instagram last night.

The post thanked customers for their support throughout 2020, something which they said has 'has given us the confidence to go ahead and open Sprezzatura Rathmines later this month.'

Sprezzatura specialises in Italian food and offers some of the tastiest pasta dishes in Dublin, all made with Irish produce. Back in September, when Covid-19 restrictions began to tighten once again, Sprezzatura's Grantham Street branch got tongues wagging due to its swanky (and necessary) outdoor seating area.

It will be a very welcome edition to the Dublin 6 food scene and will be all the better when social distancing restrictions ease further in 2021 (fingers crossed). Make sure to follow @sprezzaturadublin on Instagram for updates.

