Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Sprezzatura announce new restaurant in Rathmines and it's opening very soon

By James Fenton

December 3, 2020 at 9:27am

Share:

Sprezzatura have announced that they will be opening a new restaurant in Rathmines later this month.

The new location will be located just south of Sprezzatura's other branch on Grantham Street and news of its arrival was announced on Instagram last night.

The post thanked customers for their support throughout 2020, something which they said has 'has given us the confidence to go ahead and open Sprezzatura Rathmines later this month.'

Sprezzatura specialises in Italian food and offers some of the tastiest pasta dishes in Dublin, all made with Irish produce. Back in September, when Covid-19 restrictions began to tighten once again, Sprezzatura's Grantham Street branch got tongues wagging due to its swanky (and necessary) outdoor seating area.

It will be a very welcome edition to the Dublin 6 food scene and will be all the better when social distancing restrictions ease further in 2021 (fingers crossed). Make sure to follow @sprezzaturadublin on Instagram for updates.

READ NEXT: Christmas socialising for dummies - All of your pub and restaurant questions answered

 

Share:

Latest articles

One of Dublin's favourite wing joints is donating all of its takings to charity today

Lovin Games Weekly - gamers believe they've found the first hints of GTA6

Dún Laoghaire to host unique drive-in cinema this Christmas

One of the biggest TV shows in the States is finally airing on Irish TV

You may also love

One of Dublin's favourite wing joints is donating all of its takings to charity today

Christmas socialising for dummies - All of your pub and restaurant questions answered

A Dublin 8 bakery is selling €2 coffees all day to mark its first birthday

Dublin is about to get a new fried chicken joint called Happy Endings

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.