Dublin pub urges government to open pubs and 'stop all this nonsense'

Government are working on drafting new pub guidelines that would allow for the reopening of pubs around Ireland sometime this month. According to draft guidelines sent to publicans over the weekend, it's believed that the 105-minute time limit will be scrapped if a distance of two metres can be maintained between customers while on the premises.

Hoping to reopen so-called wet pubs by the middle of this month, authorities are currently finalising guidelines that will clarify what exactly publicans will need to do ahead of their return. Physical distancing will play a significant part in the proposed plan with other measures including reduced capacity, table service only and a cap on the number of customers that can be seated together. Responding to some of the new proposed guidelines, 57 The Headline tweeted to say:

'The time limit will increase movement between bars and essentially reverse what Mehole and #Nphet have been encouraging us to do. Just give more time to the public and stop all this nonsense #openthepubs'

Other Dublin pubs have been busy preparing for their reopening with Grogans giving customers a behind-the-scenes look at their new set-up. Sharing two photos of the interior of the pub, temporary dividers have been installed between tables to allow for safer and more comfortable customer experience. Plans are expected to be finalised by September 14th.

