Dublin publicans issue statement calling for all pubs to resume indoor service in June

By James Fenton

April 20, 2021 at 10:05am

Share:
Dublin publicans issue statement calling for all pubs to resume indoor service in June

Dublin publicans have launched a 'call to action' to push for outdoor services for all pubs from late May.

In a statement marking 400 days of closure for traditional pubs, the Licensed Vintners Association have called for a return of outdoor service for all pubs from late May and for indoor service to resume in June, in line with a potential reopening of hotels.

The statement says that 'pubs across Ireland shut their doors on March 15 last year and Dublin’s traditional pubs have been prevented from opening for a single day since. They represent one third of the pubs in the capital. In that period, the Republic of Ireland has experienced the most severe hospitality closure in Europe.

'The LVA is urging publicans across Dublin to mark the day by contacting their local political representatives and urging them to ensure all pubs – traditional and gastro – as well as other hospitality venues can start providing outdoor service from the week beginning 24th May. Outdoor activity is widely acknowledged as being relatively safe and the LVA believes the end of May represents a reasonable timeframe for this activity to recommence.'

Other points the LVA wish to be highlighted are as follows:

  • The reopening in Northern Ireland and Britain will see all types of hospitality venue treated the same.
  • Indoor service for all hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland commences on 24 May, the same day as the LVA proposes outdoor service to resume in the Republic.
  • Any long delays between the reopening of hospitality in Northern Ireland and the Republic will inevitably lead to thousands of people crossing the Border every week to make use of pubs and restaurants.
  • The risk profile for drinking or dining indoors is the same for all forms of hospitality venue – whether it is in traditional pubs, gastropubs, restaurants or hotels.
  • If hotels are to reopen in June, they will have to be able to provide indoor service for their guests. At that time indoor service across all forms of hospitality should resume.
  • Any move to advance the reopening of certain sections of hospitality over others will be regarded as a discriminatory choice made by Government which will not be accepted.
  • All hospitality should Open Together.

You can read the LVA statement in full via this link.

READ NEXT: Artists wanted to create works on 100 boxes across County Dublin this summer

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin Bus have revealed the name of their recovery truck after online poll

Artists wanted to create works on 100 boxes across County Dublin this summer

DCC seeks public input on pedestrianisation of Merrion Row

A lovely little café has opened up on the Royal Canal walk

You may also love

A lovely little café has opened up on the Royal Canal walk

A new horsebox coffee shop opens in Loughlinstown today

11 refreshing alco-slushies to cool down with this summer

There's a new South American café open in Temple Bar and there are wraps and bowls aplenty

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.