Artists wanted to create works on 100 boxes across County Dublin this summer

Artistic project Dublin Canvas is seeking artists to create pieces on 100 boxes around County Dublin this summer.

Dublin Canvas, which started in 2015 on 15 boxes dotted along Rathmines, Camden Street and Baggot Street areas of Dublin City Centre, now wants artists to complete works all across the city and county.

A post on Instagram says 'Dublin Canvas is currently seeking artists to participate in this Summer's project. This Year’s Callout will consist of 100 boxes spread out over County Dublin. ⁠

'This is a fantastic opportunity to have your artwork displayed to the public in prime locations throughout the greater Dublin area. Completed artwork will brighten up and turn these once dull, heavily tagged boxes into beautiful works of art, transforming County Dublin into a walking gallery of public art.'

Dublin Canvas runs throughout the Summer months and finishes by early Autumn. The submission deadline is Friday, May 21 before a selection process takes place between May 24 and June 18. Those chosen will then undertake the works from early July until late August.

If you or anyone you know is an artist who wishes to be considered, you can sign up via this link.

(header pic: Dublin Canvas)

