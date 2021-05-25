Dublin pubs react to indoor hospitality guideline that's expected to be confirmed

By James Fenton

May 25, 2021 at 10:28am

Share:
Dublin pubs react to indoor hospitality guideline that's expected to be confirmed

Dublin pubs have been reacting to reports that a time limit will be imposed on customers once indoor hospitality reopens this summer.

Guidelines on the reopening of the hospitality sector are expected to be published later today, and one key difference is expected between indoor and outdoor service. It is being reported that customers won't be faced with a time limit when outdoor drinking and dining returns on June 7 but will face one when dining indoors later in the summer.

While the provision has yet to be confirmed, some prominent Dublin pubs have been reacting to the reports today. Grogans have tweeted to say 'just when you thought common sense was finally taking precedence' and added 'by July, we're told 82% of population will be vaccinated. So there's point one. Secondly, restricting time in one pub will lead to people doing pub crawls and mixing with more people, increasing contacts.'

Meanwhile, the Licensed Vintners Association said: "These are surprising details and contrary to reports published at the weekend. The LVA will be pressing for this to reviewed in advance of the reopening of indoor service for pubs and restaurants."

A date for the return of indoor hospitality is expected to be confirmed on Friday.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: Popular New York style pizza restaurant announces its second Dublin location

Share:

Latest articles

Popular New York style pizza restaurant announces its second Dublin location

These delicious-looking empanadas are available in Portobello for one day only this week

Brand new ice cream bar opens in Arnotts with some delicious options on the menu

Four city centre streets will be pedestrianised from today

You may also love

These delicious-looking empanadas are available in Portobello for one day only this week

Is this bacon and cabbage bao the ultimate in Irish Asian fusion?

Bretzel launch new pop-up just off Grafton Street

Mulligans on Poolbeg Street confirm trading hours for this week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.