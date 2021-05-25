Dublin pubs react to indoor hospitality guideline that's expected to be confirmed

Dublin pubs have been reacting to reports that a time limit will be imposed on customers once indoor hospitality reopens this summer.

Guidelines on the reopening of the hospitality sector are expected to be published later today, and one key difference is expected between indoor and outdoor service. It is being reported that customers won't be faced with a time limit when outdoor drinking and dining returns on June 7 but will face one when dining indoors later in the summer.

While the provision has yet to be confirmed, some prominent Dublin pubs have been reacting to the reports today. Grogans have tweeted to say 'just when you thought common sense was finally taking precedence' and added 'by July, we're told 82% of population will be vaccinated. So there's point one. Secondly, restricting time in one pub will lead to people doing pub crawls and mixing with more people, increasing contacts.'

Meanwhile, the Licensed Vintners Association said: "These are surprising details and contrary to reports published at the weekend. The LVA will be pressing for this to reviewed in advance of the reopening of indoor service for pubs and restaurants."

A date for the return of indoor hospitality is expected to be confirmed on Friday.

