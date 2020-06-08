Close

Dublin restaurant adding new BBQ options to keep street food fans happy

By Sarah Finnan

June 8, 2020 at 4:29pm

Kinara Clontarf has just added a range of new BBQ offerings to the menu that will keep us full and happy in the absence of festival street food this year.

With the weather heating up and news that people can now travel anywhere within their county (hooray!), you're probably looking for fun ways to enjoy your newfound freedom. And what better way to do so than by planning your escapades around different restaurants you've been missing.

No doubt the list of places you've been missing is the length of your arm but with most businesses in the food and beverage industry calling out for custom, this is your time to shine and put your hunger to good use.

Luckily, factoring food into every activity is one of my specialities, so I have plenty of suggestions on that front - one being a walk along the waterfront and a stop off at Kinara Clontarf.

Hoping to fill the festival shaped hole in our lives, the popular Pakistani restaurant has just launched a new street food BBQ offering that will surely help to tide us over until we're back bopping our way through the food stalls at EP.

Famed for the fare on the festival circuit, Kinara Clontarf has added a new lunchtime BBQ offering to their menu that includes both meat and veggie favourites as well as homemade ice cream and various fruity drinks that are as delicious as they are refreshing.

Available on a first-come, first-served basis, strict social distancing measures are in place and you can avail every Wednesday - Sunday from 1-6 PM... weather permitting though, so get manifesting some sunshine for the rest of this week, please.

READ NEXT: Christy Dignam keen to get back out performing despite illness

