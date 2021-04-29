Dublin restaurant donating 100% of today's proceeds to UNICEF

Tang on Abbey Street is donating 100% of today's proceeds to the UNICEF Yemen Emergency Appeal.

Celebrating its fifth birthday today, Tang wrote on Instagram: 'We are taking the opportunity to give something back to a region that has given us so much. 100% of all proceeds for the day going to @unicefireland Yemen Emergency Appeal. Thank you to everyone for everything over the last 5 years. Tomorrow please come celebrate / give back with us!'

The menu has plenty on offer if you want to help out a great cause, including a wide range of lunch/dinner boxes which can be found here.

Happy fifth birthday to all at Tang and well done for putting on this generous offer.

