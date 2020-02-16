Close

  • Dublin restaurant gets outpouring of support after Valentine's Day cancellations

Dublin restaurant gets outpouring of support after Valentine's Day cancellations

By Darragh Murphy

February 16, 2020 at 1:19pm

It must be immensely frustrating to experience so many last minute cancellations on a day which is supposed to be one of the busiest of the year for restaurants.

The owner of Dublin restaurant Michael's in Mount Merrion has vowed to never take bookings on Valentine's Day again without taking payment in full.

Gaz Smith has described the amount of last minute cancellations the restaurant received on Valentine's Day as "soul destroying."

Taking to Twitter to voice his disappointment, Gaz wrote: "I will never ever do Valentine's again without taking payment in full. I’ve never seen last minute cancellations like this.

"Yeah yeah I know it’s my own fault and I’ve been reluctant but we have to go down that route 7 last min cancellations and 2 no shows, it's soul destroying."

It's not the first time that Gaz has endured such frustration regarding short notice cancellations but it has become such a problem that he has now been forced to stop taking bookings via social media.

Gaz has been inundated with messages of support since revealing one of the most disheartening aspects of running a restaurant.

