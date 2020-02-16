Dublin restaurant gets outpouring of support after Valentine's Day cancellations

It must be immensely frustrating to experience so many last minute cancellations on a day which is supposed to be one of the busiest of the year for restaurants.

The owner of Dublin restaurant Michael's in Mount Merrion has vowed to never take bookings on Valentine's Day again without taking payment in full.

Gaz Smith has described the amount of last minute cancellations the restaurant received on Valentine's Day as "soul destroying."

Taking to Twitter to voice his disappointment, Gaz wrote: "I will never ever do Valentine's again without taking payment in full. I’ve never seen last minute cancellations like this.

"Yeah yeah I know it’s my own fault and I’ve been reluctant but we have to go down that route 7 last min cancellations and 2 no shows, it's soul destroying."

It's not the first time that Gaz has endured such frustration regarding short notice cancellations but it has become such a problem that he has now been forced to stop taking bookings via social media.

5 of these booked through social media, so I’ll put the brakes on that too and get them to go direct through the site in future unless I know them personally https://t.co/3hkhIPgnEe — Gaz (@MichaelsCoDub) February 14, 2020

Gaz has been inundated with messages of support since revealing one of the most disheartening aspects of running a restaurant.

9 ... WTF ... hope they’re blacklisted! — Niamhie O'Connor (@Niamhie101) February 14, 2020

It really is time to both name and shame. As well as taking “comes off your bill” deposits. — 茶 (@AhJaysusHowaya) February 15, 2020

Well a 50 euro deposit paid by card on booking at least anyway and not just for valentine's either as it seems to be huge issue now. — James Gorman #FBPE (@Gorman_JG) February 15, 2020

Whenever I read about this it makes me angry and strangely very sad. So much work and prep and love goes into being ready to make it the best night for your customers, and without any consideration they can’t be bothered. Just sad. I’m sorry. I once worked in this area. — Paula T Nolan (@IrishPTNolan) February 14, 2020

🤬🤬🤬 that’s so annoying, especially as so many people would like to visit but can’t get a table because one of those idiots booked it already. We’ll be down again very soon. Got a lovely gift voucher for my birthday!!! — MarinaVGrey (@jtjenster) February 14, 2020

Disgraceful Gaz. I’d chop my arm off to eat at your gaff! — Rogue1 (@Rogue120191604) February 15, 2020

Oh that’s an absolute disgrace. All that stunning food ready to go & of course people wouldn’t even think to hope you’d have a table. I’m very annoyed for you. — Celia Lynch Turner (@twitattwit) February 15, 2020

