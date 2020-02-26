Close

Dublin's first drone food delivery service to be trialled next month

By Darragh Murphy

February 26, 2020 at 9:25am

A drone food delivery service will be trialled in Dublin next month.

Manna, the world's first aviation-grade B2B drone delivery 'as-a-service' platform will take to the skies in late March to trial a delivery partnership with Just Eat, along with partners Ben & Jerry's ice cream and food brand Camile Thai.

The first commercial pilot will take place at University College Dublin, while the time scale of a full rollout remains to be seen.

Commenting on the trial, Manna CEO and founder Bobby Healy said: "I am extremely proud of the team and what we have built. It is a pleasure to work with such high calibre partners on our project next month in Dublin - our commercial pilot in University College Dublin.

"It's clear that Drone delivery provides a faster, cleaner, safer, cheaper and higher quality alternative to road-based delivery. We are excited about how that will improve the world."

The aim of the drone delivery scheme is to get food from vendor to customer in less than three minutes.

Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director Just Eat Ireland said: "Technology is at the core of everything we do at Just Eat, so we’re delighted to be involved in these pioneering trials with Manna, who have clearly built a groundbreaking drone delivery system.

"Transforming the business of food delivery as we know it, this coming together of two complementary services will greatly improve the delivery experience for our customers and further adds to the countless ways we connect people with food, everywhere. We are just so proud to be Ireland’s first online food ordering and delivery platform to provide a commercial drone delivery offering to our customers."

