Handsome Burger and Camile Thai coming to Dublin Airport

Several exciting new dining options are coming to Dublin Airport.

Dublin Airport has announced a new 10-year contract with international food operator SSP to bring passengers a new range of food options.

SSP is set to operate 24 food and beverage outlets at the airport and will work with brands like Bretzel Bakery, Camile Thai, Cloud Picker Coffee, Handsome Burger, Offbeat Donuts and 3fe.

"Ireland has a thriving food and drink scene and with this new partnership with SSP Dublin Airport will be able to offer some really exciting Irish concepts to the travelling public," said the airport's managing director Vincent Harrison.

"Almost 100,000 passengers use Dublin Airport every day and we want to ensure that our customers have a quality dining experience, with a sense of connectedness to Ireland using fresh and local quality produce," he added.

SSP has also partnered with Teeling Whiskey to create an all-day Irish bar and kitchen, called Whiskey Bread, which will honour the culinary history between Ireland and the United States.

Sustainability has been identified as a key target of SSP's new contract with the airport and the use of single-use plastics will be prioritised at the outlets, while local ingredients will be used in the preparation of dishes at all units.

