Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Food /

  • Handsome Burger and Camile Thai coming to Dublin Airport

Handsome Burger and Camile Thai coming to Dublin Airport

By Darragh Murphy

February 5, 2020 at 4:59pm

Share:

Several exciting new dining options are coming to Dublin Airport.

Dublin Airport has announced a new 10-year contract with international food operator SSP to bring passengers a new range of food options.

SSP is set to operate 24 food and beverage outlets at the airport and will work with brands like Bretzel Bakery, Camile Thai, Cloud Picker Coffee, Handsome Burger, Offbeat Donuts and 3fe.

"Ireland has a thriving food and drink scene and with this new partnership with SSP Dublin Airport will be able to offer some really exciting Irish concepts to the travelling public," said the airport's managing director Vincent Harrison.

"Almost 100,000 passengers use Dublin Airport every day and we want to ensure that our customers have a quality dining experience, with a sense of connectedness to Ireland using fresh and local quality produce," he added.

SSP has also partnered with Teeling Whiskey to create an all-day Irish bar and kitchen, called Whiskey Bread, which will honour the culinary history between Ireland and the United States.

Sustainability has been identified as a key target of SSP's new contract with the airport and the use of single-use plastics will be prioritised at the outlets, while local ingredients will be used in the preparation of dishes at all units.

READ NEXT - Great news for flyers - 3fe coffee is coming to Dublin Airport

Share:

Latest articles

Caitlyn Jenner reads up on Finglas in teaser for appearance with Mrs Brown

Storm Ciara being monitored by Met Eireann as snow expected to follow stormy conditions

The lowdown on The Sin Bin, Dublin's newest and most stylish sports bar

Four Dublin hotels offering FAB Valentine's Day deals

You may also love

Little Pyg have got an unreal 2-for-1 pizza and cocktail deal this February

Krispy Kreme have launched three limited edition flavours for Valentine's Day

PSA: This Baggot Street spot is giving away 50 free lunches on Tuesday

Great news for flyers - 3fe coffee is coming to Dublin Airport

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy