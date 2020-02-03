Great news for flyers - 3fe coffee is coming to Dublin Airport

Many of you will agree that there's nothing better than grabbing a nice cup of coffee in Dublin Airport before hopping on a flight.

With that in mind, those who frequent Dublin Airport will be pleased to hear that pretty soon there will be another option when it comes to getting that last-minute caffeine high before hitting the sky.

Per the Irish Times, the company has signed a deal to open a coffee bar in Dublin Airport in 2021 with plans in place to "roll out further offerings at Dublin Airport and other travel hubs both nationally and internationally in the coming years".

Since first opening over a decade ago, 3fe has been one of the mainstays of the Dublin coffee scene with outlets in locations such as Grand Canal Street, Sussex Terrace and Clanbrassil Street.

Owned by Colin Harmon, the coffee 3fe's Dublin Airport branch will come from the company's north Dublin roastery which is located in Glasnevin. So as you sip away in the airport, you can rest assured that your coffee hasn't traveled too far to get to your cup.

3fe in Dublin Airport will be located in terminal 2 and is due to open next year.

(header pic: @3fe on Instagram)

READ NEXT: Things to do in Dublin: 21 amazing ways to spend your time in the capital