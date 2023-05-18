Why are there so many pubs named after ducks and geese in Dublin?

We can't get enough of the poultry, it would appear.

It can't be easy to come up with a name for your business. You want it so set a certain tone, evoke a particular feeling, ensure it'll roll off the tongue when people say "will we head over to ____ for a pint?"

If you're not going for the failsafe option of your family name, it's tough to whittle down the perfect moniker - do you go with a famous playwright? A rebel song title? Or, do you follow the current trend with Dublin pubs and name your business after a winged creature of some sort?

If you're a regular pub goer in Dublin, you might have noticed the sheer amount of duck honouring pubs flocking the city (not to mention the rogue dolphin in the mix, but that's a discussion for another day).

It's hard to pinpoint the allure of our beaked friends when it comes to naming a pub - something to do with drinking like a duck? Taking to the hospitality industry like a duck to water? Or is a duck just an innocuous, comforting creature that publicans believe will summon feelings of tranquility and zen? A fairytale-eqsue vibe to accompany your pints and bacon fries?

We haven't gone quite as far as the UK when it comes to the sheer amount of pubs named "The Duck and the Teapot, "The Duck's Arms", and so forth. But we're definitely well on our way - here are all the ducky watering holes we've observed around town.

The Lucky Duck

Aungier Street

This three-storey redbrick specialising in craft cocktails and Asian-inspired fare gains extra points for being just a few doors down from another bird bar, the Swan Lounge.

The Wild Duck

Temple Bar

You'll find this fairy light-adorned Duck right in the middle of town, standing unafraid in the presence of its more aggressive cousins - the seagulls of Temple Bar.

The Dalkey Duck

Dalkey

This duck has built its nest in the affluent seaside suburb of Dalkey, providing an excellent beer garden and regular live music in the process.

The Flying Duck

Dundrum

One of the newer duck pubs on the list, this bar in Dublin 14 doubles as a theatre and performance space and his handy for a post-shopping pint.

Duck

Fade Street

We're cheating with this one - it's actually a restaurant that specialises in, you guessed it, duck. But we've decided it deserves a place on the list, flocking together with its birds of a feather.

The Goose Tavern

Drumcondra

The Goose joined her winged sisters by migrating east (to Drumcondra, specifically), and is a family-run pub known for its extensive outdoor area and creamy pints.

So there ya go now. We might not have gotten to the bottom of why there are so many duck-inspired establishments, but at least we've rounded them up in one handy place. We'll get onto the eagles in another article.

Header images via The Wild Duck/The Lucky Duck Pub Dublin

