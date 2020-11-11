Eight great spots that are doing takeaway in Drumcondra

In the midst of this lockdown, we know that some of our Drumcondra readers are craving all of the local tastes they've come to know over the years.
Just because you can't dine in at some of your favourite Drumcondra restaurants, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy your favourite dish at home. Plenty of Drumcondra spots are still offering takeaway and delivery services and you're bound to find what you're looking for in our list below.
Independent Pizza
A Drumcondra institution. They'd never leave their customers high and dry during a lockdown, would they? Of course they wouldn't.
You can pick up your favourite pizza and everything else Independent Pizza's menu has to offer between 4pm and 9pm from Wednesday to Sunday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays).
Shouk
Bring a taste of the Middle East into your home. A click and collect service (Wednesday to Sunday, 12 noon-10pm) is available from the Shouk website here.
How about a Middle East Feast for your Friday Night Dinner? Our Middle East Feast is available for collection :)) €25 per person for a group of 6 and more. You are welcome to contact us for more information ❤️ #middleeastfeast#fridayvibes#takeawaydublin#dublinrestaurants#familydinner#shoukdublin
Il Corvo
The Italian favourite is open for delivery. More information here.
Meatball heaven! Click and collect at www.ilcorvo.ie #italianmeats #italianfood #italian #drumcondraeats #drumcondrarestaurants #drumcondra #meatballs #homemade #dublin #dublinrestaurants #lovindublin #northsidedublin #northside #dublin #baileathacliath #ilcorvodrumcondra #ilcorvo #clickandcollect #shoplocal #shoplocally #foodie #foodporn #collections
Andersons
Burgers, soup & sambo combos and a range of sweet treats are all available for takeaway.
Delicious handmade Minced Lamb Burger topped with Tzatziki Sauce, Peppers, Olives and Feta Cheese served with a choice of Side Salad/ Oven Baked Chips/Patatas Bravas. €10.95 Don’t forget our great selection of Wines from €12.95 and Craft Beers from €3.95! Order now on 01-8378394 and arrange your time to collect. #lambburger #trysomethingnew #fridaytakeaway #tasty #andersonsdublin
Bia Blasta
The show goes on at Bia Blasta. Check out what they have to offer here.
Chilli Banana
Authentic Thai food delivered straight to your sofa. More information can be found here.
We are delighted to announce we are DELIVERING from tonight with Deliveroo! Get 10% Discount on your first order! Have your favourite curry delivered straight to your door! Happy Friday Everyone! #deliveroo #fridayfeeling #thaifood #chillibanana #chillibananadrumcondra #northsidedublin #curry #thaicurry #shoplocal #Shoplocally #happyfriday💕
San Sab
Another Thai option, which our very own Lovin Dublin readers voted as the best takeaway in the capital. If anyone knows what they're talking about when it comes to Dublin takeaways, it's our audience!
We are passionate about all we do at San Sab and we believe that this shows in our authentic deep flavours. We are proud to partner with amazing local suppliers. We are proud to champion compostable. We are proud to give back to our communities. But we are truly proud to have kitchens that have only authentic Thai Chefs. This makes us different. This makes us better!
Yummy Oriental
The wide-ranging menu is available for takeaway and can be found here.
Now that you've read all that, why not get a Drumcondra takeaway in this evening?
(header pic: @shouk_dublin)
