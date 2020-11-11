Eight great spots that are doing takeaway in Drumcondra

In the midst of this lockdown, we know that some of our Drumcondra readers are craving all of the local tastes they've come to know over the years.

Just because you can't dine in at some of your favourite Drumcondra restaurants, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy your favourite dish at home. Plenty of Drumcondra spots are still offering takeaway and delivery services and you're bound to find what you're looking for in our list below.

Independent Pizza

A Drumcondra institution. They'd never leave their customers high and dry during a lockdown, would they? Of course they wouldn't.

You can pick up your favourite pizza and everything else Independent Pizza's menu has to offer between 4pm and 9pm from Wednesday to Sunday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays).

Shouk

Bring a taste of the Middle East into your home. A click and collect service (Wednesday to Sunday, 12 noon-10pm) is available from the Shouk website here.

Il Corvo

The Italian favourite is open for delivery. More information here.

Andersons

Burgers, soup & sambo combos and a range of sweet treats are all available for takeaway.

Bia Blasta

The show goes on at Bia Blasta. Check out what they have to offer here.

Chilli Banana

Authentic Thai food delivered straight to your sofa. More information can be found here.

San Sab

Another Thai option, which our very own Lovin Dublin readers voted as the best takeaway in the capital. If anyone knows what they're talking about when it comes to Dublin takeaways, it's our audience!

Yummy Oriental

The wide-ranging menu is available for takeaway and can be found here.

Now that you've read all that, why not get a Drumcondra takeaway in this evening?

(header pic: @shouk_dublin)

