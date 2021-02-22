Five spots to order cocktails from this National Margarita Day 

National Margarita Day coincides with Margarita Monday this year and if that isn't a sign to have a little home fiesta, I don't know what is.

Good in all forms - homemade, regular or frozen - several spots have them on their menu and here are five of our faves.

777

Think of margs in Dublin and ya think of 777... or at least you should be. Famous for their frozen variations, they may be closed for sit-in service but you can still get the goods bottled to enjoy at home.

Dillinger's

777's sister café, Dillinger's also has margaritas bottled and ready to go. May as well go the whole hog and add a portion of their nachos to your basket too - guaranteed to cure even the worst case of the Mondays (National Margarita Day overrules Monday in this case).

Decent Drinks

Lucky's itself is closed but their Decent Drinks Club is booming. Log onto the website and there you'll find any number of tipples to choose from, including The Circular house margarita mix. Currently sold out, we have our fingers and toes crossed that it will be restocked again soon.

Bar 1661

An award-winning cocktail bar in the heart of Dublin 7, Bar 1661 has been helping us nail the home cocktail game throughout lockdown with their handy pre-made versions. Stronger than they look, but can confirm - very delicious.

Drop Dead Twice

Well stocked with many an alcoholic libation, the Drop Dead Twice offering ranges from beer to hard shakes... though their cocktail menu always catches our eye.

Special mention to this actual tequila pizza too which was created especially for National Margarita Day. Pizza and margaritas may not be the most traditional of pairings but we like both, so why not together? The fruits of a 24-hour labour of love, the pizza dough is fermented in tequila while the tomato sauce is marinated in triple sec, salt, garlic and - yep, you guessed it - more tequila.

If Monday margs ain't your thing, save this list until the weekend or whenever you do feel like cutting loose.

Header image via Instagram/777