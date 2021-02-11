Tequila pizza is now a thing and it will soon be available in Dublin

If you thought pineapple on pizza was controversial, you've got another thing coming.

National Margarita Day is coming up and to celebrate, Jose Cuervo has teamed up with local Dublin restaurants to create the world's first Margarita Margherita, or tequila pizza if you will. Excuse?!

Don't worry, I was a little puzzled at first too but the Margarita Margherita is essentially a pizza with tequila in it. A crossover between our favourite food (pizza) and our favourite drink (tequila), the result is a classic cheese pizza with a twist.

Apparently the first time that such a creation has been attempted, it's the fruits of a 24-hour labour of love in which the dough is fermented in Jose Cuervo tequila and the tomato sauce is marinated in triple sec, salt, garlic and - yep, you guessed it - more tequila. Topped with finely grated parmesan, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, sea salt and lime wedges. Intriguing to say the least...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Cuervo Ireland (@josecuervoirl)

Each pizza costs a tenner and includes a complimentary cocktail which, again, is a fusion of the two party staples. Combining the sweet and savoury flavours of a traditional Margarita, mixologists have added some of the toppings you'd find on a typical Margherita pizza - those being basil and fresh tomatoes - to the drink as well. So kind of like a Bloody Mary but with tequila?

Already available to pre-order now, they'll be delivered straight to your door later this month on Monday, February 22nd.

Sounds like quite the Monday feast. Will you be giving tequila pizza a go?!

READ NEXT: Anyone named Indi or Ivan can get free pizza in Dublin this week