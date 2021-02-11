Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Tequila pizza is now a thing and it will soon be available in Dublin

By Sarah Finnan

February 11, 2021 at 11:06am

Share:

If you thought pineapple on pizza was controversial, you've got another thing coming.

National Margarita Day is coming up and to celebrate, Jose Cuervo has teamed up with local Dublin restaurants to create the world's first Margarita Margherita, or tequila pizza if you will. Excuse?!

Don't worry, I was a little puzzled at first too but the Margarita Margherita is essentially a pizza with tequila in it. A crossover between our favourite food (pizza) and our favourite drink (tequila), the result is a classic cheese pizza with a twist.

Apparently the first time that such a creation has been attempted,  it's the fruits of a 24-hour labour of love in which the dough is fermented in Jose Cuervo tequila and the tomato sauce is marinated in triple sec, salt, garlic and - yep, you guessed it - more tequila. Topped with finely grated parmesan, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, sea salt and lime wedges. Intriguing to say the least...

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jose Cuervo Ireland (@josecuervoirl)

Each pizza costs a tenner and includes a complimentary cocktail which, again, is a fusion of the two party staples. Combining the sweet and savoury flavours of a traditional Margarita, mixologists have added some of the toppings you'd find on a typical Margherita pizza - those being basil and fresh tomatoes - to the drink as well. So kind of like a Bloody Mary but with tequila?

Already available to pre-order now, they'll be delivered straight to your door later this month on Monday, February 22nd.

Sounds like quite the Monday feast. Will you be giving tequila pizza a go?!

READ NEXT: Anyone named Indi or Ivan can get free pizza in Dublin this week

Share:

Latest articles

This simple home-made pizza wrap will make you excited for lunchtime

Lovin Games Weekly - HBO's The Last Of Us cast announced

Irish football fans baffled by Premier League referee's Dublin accent

Anyone named Indi or Ivan can get free pizza in Dublin this week

You may also love

Anyone named Indi or Ivan can get free pizza in Dublin this week

A new vegan and vegetarian deli is opening on the southside soon

20 Valentine's Day meal kits to try at home this weekend

Dublin named amongst top four 'best cities for vegans' by National Geographic 

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.