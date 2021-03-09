Free pizza for anyone called Martin or Mandy this week

By James Fenton

March 9, 2021 at 5:06pm

Martin and Mandy, you're up.

At this stage, half of Dublin has availed of The Back Page's weekly free pizza offer and this week it's the turn of anyone called Martin or Mandy.

If you're not aware of the deal, The Phibsboro venue gives out free pizza to people with two chosen names each week and those with the aforementioned monikers can sink their teeth into a free Back Page pizza for the remainder of this week.

If you're called Martin or Mandy, be sure to have your ID ready or if you know someone who is, you better let them know. Who knows, they might even share a slice. The offer is valid for collection only and you can call 0892382348 to ensure you get yours.

