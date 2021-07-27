Free pizza for anyone named Jackie or Jamal this week

Calling all Jackies and Jamals within the vicinity of Dublin 7!

The Back Page in Phibsboro are continuing the tradition of working their way through the alphabet to decide who gets free pizza, and this week the lucky two are Jackie and Jamal. Gwan the lads.

Jackies, Jamals, you've waited patiently and now the time has come to assemble yourselves.

If you're lucky enough to have one of these names, get yourself down to The Back Page this week (don't forget to bring ID) and enjoy a delicious pizza on the house. You deserve it.

You can have a squiz through the menu here.

