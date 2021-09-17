Gluten free treat lovers - have you tried this food truck yet?

Anyone on the gluten free hustle in Ireland will know it's a struggle sometimes to come across genuinely delicious desserts with no chance of cross contamination.

But fear not friends, your prayers have been answered in the form of this bright blue food truck in D24.

The Devil's Bakery is an 100% gluten free spot offering cakes, crepes, waffles, coffee and other delights on the Blessington road just outside Citywest. If you're looking for a gluten free birthday cake or just to treat yourself, it really is a one stop shop. They also have gorge sheltered seating pods to facilitate cute al fresco cake and coffee dates, whatever the weather.

Their cake selection should hit the spot whether you're a lover or an avoider of gluten with a delish array of gateaux and this minty creation which has us lost for words, to be quite honest.

2021 was definitely the year of orange chocolate and we loved it, but we're now ready for more minty offerings and this cheesecake is high on our list.

The Devils Bakery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 7:30-4, making it the perfect spot for a weekend feast, a hump day treat or whatever you're in the mood for yourself. We recommend an in depth snoop of their insta so you can plan exactly what you'll order.

Header image via Instagram/thedevilsbakery

