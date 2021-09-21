Heading out for midweek cocktails? Use this password for free snacks

Sure don't we all love a freebie?

I'm having vivid flashbacks of reeling off any password I could think of in an attempt to be allowed into my cousins 'fort' (a duvet thrown over the back of two chairs). 2019 was a hard year.

In fairness, there's nothing like knowing a secret password to make you feel like you're part of something. One of the cool kids. An insider. Etc. Anyway, we're here to help you feel like that today. And here's the best part: it involves free snacks.

If you're planning on a few midweek cocktails with the gals, Dillingers have a gorge deal going this Wednesday and Thursday. Not only can you sit back and enjoy the tasty offerings from their cocktail menu, you can also avail of some delicious free bar bites. Only if you know the password though. Obviously.

Those who utter the words "bite me" after ordering two cocktails can avail of free mac n' cheese balls, wings, gambas, beef tartare and croquettes. I know it's not the usual way you'd respond to someone dropping you over a pair of specially made drinks, but just roll with it.

Who will you be painting the town red with?

Please drink responsibly

Header image via Instagram/dillingersdublin

READ NEXT: Finglas has a brand new pizza shack