Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A toast to the Grogan's toastie on International Sandwich Day

By James Fenton

November 3, 2020 at 12:19pm

Share:

"International Sandwich Day has arrived and what better way to celebrate than to head down to Grogan's for one of their famous toasties..."

Is what we would be saying if we could but, sadly, we can't. Grogan's, like countless other pubs around the country, has been closed since March due to Covid-19 restrictions and on International Sandwich Day, they've taunted us all with a pic of one of their much-loved toasted sandwiches.

Clearly referencing the U.S. Election, Grogan's wrote: 'Today is perhaps the most significant day in modern history. A day people the world round have been waiting for anxiously, to see what it brings... International Sandwich Day.'

They mischievously added: 'No better time to reshare this pic, for no reason other than to torture you all really,' alongside the photo of a delectable ham 'n chesse and a pint of Guinness.

*drools*

Sorry, where were we? It's a testament to the deliciousness of the Grogan's toasties that they're missed almost as much as the creamy pints that are also synonymous with the the South William Street pub. As regulars will know, all you have to do is ask for a 'special' and before you know it, one of the above creations will be landing on your table.

The Irish Bread Bakers Association today revealed that ham and cheese remains Ireland's favourite toastie and on International Sandwich Day, all we can do is hope that one of these will cross our lips in Grogan's sooner rather than later.

A toast to the famous Grogan's toastie. We'll eat again.

READ NEXT: Dublin café shares their joy at South Anne Street pedestrianisation news

 

Share:

Latest articles

Warm for Winter initiative sees donated coats left out for the homeless once again

This Dublin 6 restaurant will be hosting an outdoor evening food market this weekend

When will we know the results of the US Presidential election?

Dublin looks set to lose its status as a Euro 2020 host city

You may also love

This Dublin 6 restaurant will be hosting an outdoor evening food market this weekend

'Merry Mescal' amongst the new winter warmers at this Dublin spot

This delicious Christmas sandwich is already available in the city centre

Five spots in the Dublin 6 area that are doing takeaway pints

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.