A toast to the Grogan's toastie on International Sandwich Day

"International Sandwich Day has arrived and what better way to celebrate than to head down to Grogan's for one of their famous toasties..."

Is what we would be saying if we could but, sadly, we can't. Grogan's, like countless other pubs around the country, has been closed since March due to Covid-19 restrictions and on International Sandwich Day, they've taunted us all with a pic of one of their much-loved toasted sandwiches.

Clearly referencing the U.S. Election, Grogan's wrote: 'Today is perhaps the most significant day in modern history. A day people the world round have been waiting for anxiously, to see what it brings... International Sandwich Day.'

They mischievously added: 'No better time to reshare this pic, for no reason other than to torture you all really,' alongside the photo of a delectable ham 'n chesse and a pint of Guinness.

Sorry, where were we? It's a testament to the deliciousness of the Grogan's toasties that they're missed almost as much as the creamy pints that are also synonymous with the the South William Street pub. As regulars will know, all you have to do is ask for a 'special' and before you know it, one of the above creations will be landing on your table.

The Irish Bread Bakers Association today revealed that ham and cheese remains Ireland's favourite toastie and on International Sandwich Day, all we can do is hope that one of these will cross our lips in Grogan's sooner rather than later.

A toast to the famous Grogan's toastie. We'll eat again.

